Here's what Tampa Bay lawmakers decided for their kids' schooling

Reopening Florida schools safely is a gut-wrenching debate. 10 Tampa Bay is looking into what your lawmakers decided for their children.

FLORIDA, USA — In-classroom instruction or e-learning?

It's a debate playing out across the country and with Florida's first day of school quickly approaching, districts across Tampa Bay are working urgently to modify calendars, delay activities, and build new learning models that accommodate parent choices.

10 Tampa Bay report Liz Crawford learned in her district, parents are give the option between traditional instruction at the school or some form of online learning. Last month the state's executive order required all schools to open five days a week.

Many politicians have been vocal about their stance on the executive order and whether sending people back into schools is the right decision but 10 Tampa Bay wanted to know what our lawmakers decided for their own families.

Here's a list of Senators and Representatives in the greater Tampa Bay area. As we hear back, we'll update this story.

SENATE

Senator Wilton Simpson (R-Citrus, Hernando, Pasco)

Senator Ed Hooper (R-Pasco, Pinellas)

Senator Janet Cruz (D- Hillsborough)

Senator Darryl Rouson (D- Hillsborough, Pinellas):

"Well we want a hybrid. We want the option to attend but we’re going to learn as much as we can online and virtually." (Rouson has an incoming high school freshman.)

Senator Tom Lee (R- Pasco, Hillsborough, Polk)

Senator Bill Galvano (R- Hillsborough, Manatee)

Senator Kelli Stargel (R- Lake, Polk)

Senator Joe Gruters (R- Sarasota, Charlotte):

Gruters is a father of three and told us he supports the executive order and intends to send his two school-aged children back to in-person learning.

Senator Jeff Brandes (R- Pinellas)

Senator Ben Albritton (R- Polk, Hardee, DeSoto, Charlotte, Highlands, Glades, Okeechobee)

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

AMBER MARIANO (R-Pasco)

ARDIAN ZIKA (R-Pasco)

RANDALL MAGGARD (R-Pasco)

JOSIE TOMKOW (R-Osceola, Polk)

COLLEEN BURTON (R-Polk)

SAM H. KILLEBREW (R-Polk)

MIKE LA ROSA (R-Osceola, Polk)

MELONY M. BELL (R-DeSoto, Hardee, Polk)

MIKE BELTRAN (R-Hillsborough)

LAWRENCE MCCLURE (R-Hillsborough)

ADAM ROGER HATTERSLEY (D-Hillsborough)

JACKIE TOLEDO (R-Hillsborough)

DIANNE HART (D-Hillsborough)

SUSAN L. VALDÉS (D-Hillsborough)

FENTRICE DRISKELL (D-Hillsborough)

JAMES GRANT (R-Hillsborough, Pinellas)

CHRIS SPROWLS (R-Pinellas)

NICK DICEGLIE (R-Pinellas):

"My wife and I have decided to send our two children back to school. Our daughter is 15 and she will be entering 10th grade and is attending Largo High School. Our son is 12 and he will be entering 7th grade and is attending Blessed Sacrament Catholic School..."

CHRIS LATVALA (R-Pinellas)

BEN DIAMOND (D-Pinellas)

JENNIFER NECOLE WEBB (D-Pinellas)

WENGAY NEWTON (D-Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota)

WILLIAM ROBINSON, JR. (R-Manatee, Sarasota)

MARGARET GOOD (D-Sarasota)

TOMMY GREGORY (R-Manatee, Sarasota)

JAMES BUCHANAN (R-Sarasota)

