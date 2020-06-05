Here's what's opening in Tampa Bay

Attractions across the Tampa Bay area are putting plans together for reopening.

TAMPA, Fla. — "Phase one" for reopening Florida is underway and that has some Tampa Bay attractions coming out of quarantine.

While places are starting to slowly open back up, it could still take some time before Tampa Bay is back in the full swing of things.

Here's what is opening:

The Florida Aquarium

After being closed for almost eight weeks, the Florida Aquarium plans to reopen its doors Friday, May 15 with limited capacity.

People can start reserving their time slots starting May 7.

Things will look a little different as people make their way through the amazing underwater world.

Ticket sales will be all online and all other transactions will be done hands-free. All aquarium staff members will be wearing masks while they're out in public.

Touch exhibits like Moon Bay, the stingray touch tank, and the No Bone Zone will remain closed.

More information can be found on the aquarium's website.

ZooTampa at Lowry Park

ZooTampa said Tuesday it plans to reopen "on or about June 1" after getting approval from city and county leaders for its modified operations plan during the pandemic.

The approved plan includes new guest protocols and these key changes:

Limiting the number of guests to 50 percent of zoo capacity

Enforcing six feet or more of social distancing

Restricting the zoo's indoor venues to 25 percent capacity and emphasizing outdoor seating with staff supervision

Adding safety and thermal monitoring stations at the entrance

Hiring on-site EMTs

Providing personal protective equipment to employees and offering disposable masks to guests for free

Communicating and training employees on new safety protocols

Shifting the start of Zoo Camp to the week of June 22

While the zoo has been closed for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, animal care staff have still been there looking after the 1,100 animals who live at ZooTampa.

Dinosaur World

You'll be able to take a step back in time again at Dinosaur World starting Thursday, May 7.

The Tampa Bay attraction said it was going to open its dino walk and indoor museum. But, all hands-on activities will be closed.

The park will be cutting ticket prices to $10 (plus tax) until everything can be reopened.

Are you looking for more information? Head to Dinosaur World's website.

What other people are reading right now: