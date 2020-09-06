St. Petersburg giving away masks with city logo on them

The masks are free and will be handed out across the city.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you've been looking to represent your city and protect yourself and others during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of St. Petersburg has you covered.

Literally-- with St. Pete-branded masks.

The masks are free and will be handed out across the city at these locations:

Azalea Recreation Center , 1600 72nd Street North

, 1600 72nd Street North Boyd Hill Nature Preserve , 1101 County Club Way South

, 1101 County Club Way South Imagine Museum , 1901 Central Avenue

, 1901 Central Avenue USF St. Petersburg , 200 6th Avenue South

, 200 6th Avenue South Fossil Park Fire Station , 875 64th Avenue North (when SPFR personnel are present)

, 875 64th Avenue North (when SPFR personnel are present) People Empowering & Restoring Communities, 1601 16th Street South

The masks are black and have a teal pelican on them.

More information on the masks can be found online.

The World Health Organization is broadening its recommendations for the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic and said Friday it is now advising that in areas where the virus is spreading, people should wear fabric masks when social distancing is not possible, such as on public transportation and in shops.

What other people are reading right now: