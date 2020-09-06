St. Petersburg giving away masks with city logo on them

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you've been looking to represent your city and protect yourself and others during the coronavirus pandemic, the city of St. Petersburg has you covered.
Literally-- with St. Pete-branded masks.
The masks are free and will be handed out across the city at these locations:
- Azalea Recreation Center, 1600 72nd Street North
- Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 County Club Way South
- Imagine Museum, 1901 Central Avenue
- USF St. Petersburg, 200 6th Avenue South
- Fossil Park Fire Station, 875 64th Avenue North (when SPFR personnel are present)
- People Empowering & Restoring Communities, 1601 16th Street South
The masks are black and have a teal pelican on them.
More information on the masks can be found online.
The World Health Organization is broadening its recommendations for the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic and said Friday it is now advising that in areas where the virus is spreading, people should wear fabric masks when social distancing is not possible, such as on public transportation and in shops.
RELATED: Why are masks so divisive?
What other people are reading right now:
- Doctors question WHO announcement on asymptomatic COVID patients
- Coast Guard offloads $408 million in drugs at Port Everglades
- See the Moon, Saturn and Jupiter form a triangle tonight
- Florida police organization posts a job offer for fired, disciplined officers
- Florida sees five straight days of 1,000+ new coronavirus cases
- Florida congressman calls for military training reform after Bradenton soldier dies in South Korea
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter