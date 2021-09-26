Hernando County firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

The 44-year-old joined the department in 2002, serving as a driver engineer for eight years.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla — The Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services department is mourning the loss of one of their own Sunday.

Driver Engineer for the fire department, David Hackett, lost his battle to COVID-19 Saturday evening, authorities say. He was 44 years old.

Hackett joined the department in 2002 and was promoted to driver engineer in 2013. He was currently serving at Fire Station #14.

"David dedicated his life to his family and the fire service, following in the footsteps of his father Dennis Hackett a retired District Chief from Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services," the department said in a news release.

Hackett leaves behind his wife, Julie, of 12 years, and two sons who are 8 and 12 years old.