People 65 and older can begin getting the COVID-19 vaccine Monday in Hernando County

Health leaders say the supply is limited, and people who want to get the vaccine have to make an appointment.

BROOKSVILLE, Ky. — Starting on Jan. 4, the Florida Department of Health in Hernando County will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 65 and older.

After people get the first dose of the vaccine, they will have to stay for 15 minutes for medical monitoring.

They will also get a reminder card that tells them when to get their second dose. Since these are the Moderna vaccines, it will be 28 days after the first one.

Appointments can be made by calling 352-540-6800 and choosing option 1.

Health department workers said, because of the high volume of callers, people may have to leave a message. Calls will be returned in the order they came in, and there is no need to leave more than one message.

