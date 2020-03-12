Family members of Carla Wilson said she loved her job as a nurse at the Brian Center. She was always looking out for others.

HICKORY, N.C. — Two employees at a Hickory nursing home have died after testing positive for the coronavirus. Currently, there are 12 staff members and 21 residents with coronavirus at the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation Viewmont.

Colleagues and friends held a candlelight vigil outside of the Brian Center on Wednesday night in honor of Paul Glass and Carla Wilson. They died within a day of each other after getting the virus.

Family members of Carla Wilson said she loved her job as a nurse at the Brian Center. She was always looking out for others.

“My mom was, for lack of a better term, an angel,” said Sarah Wilson, her daughter.

Carla Wilson was always looking out for others. She loved her job as a nurse at Brian Center Health and Rehab and never thought twice about going to work as residents tested positive. She died after a quick battle with covid over the weekend. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/FHFtEfx9lK — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) December 2, 2020

Wilson started nursing so she could take care of her own parents and had a passion for working with older patients.

“Ever since she started nursing, she wanted to be in nursing homes and I asked her many times why, and she said because people forget about them," Wilson said. "They're not like infants who have parents to go home to. They need you, and they needed her."

When the virus hit, and residents tested positive, she knew they needed her even more. Still, Wilson's family was surprised when she got coronavirus. Even more so when her battle with it ended so quickly.

“It was like she's going to be fine, she's going to sleep it off, everything will be fine. And she was not,” her daughter said.

Candlelight vigil happening now for Paul Glass and Carla Wilson. Coworkers say they are grateful for all their hard work. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/B9z93LUycq — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) December 3, 2020

"He had a strong charisma about him," a coworker and friend of Glass's said. "He worked hard and as a CNA poured his life out to these residents."

Glass's friend said Glass tried to retire three times but kept coming back -- he was seen as a father figure at the Brian Center.