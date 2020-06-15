Athletes return to practice with COVID-19 safety measures in Pinellas County

A national governing board released COVID-19 safety suggestions, but leaves it up to individual districts to outline their own rules.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Although Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued plans to reopen the state's schools for fall of 2020, a lot of uncertainty still remains as to how or when school districts will announce their plans to keep students safe.

Some districts have created guidelines as to how to keep students safe on athletic fields and courts. Students in Pinellas County will return to voluntary practice and conditioning beginning on June 15.

The National Federation of State High School Associations released suggestions for school districts across the country on how to protect student-athletes and athletic staff from COVID-19.

Some of those suggestions include symptom monitoring sheets for all students and staff, cloth face coverings during practice and creating game schedule flexibility in case a team has to isolate during the season. The NFHS also urges teams not to share athletic equipment, meaning there's no passing of a football or basketball between teammates without sanitizing in between. The association also advises that no workouts should be done that require a spotter, since that requires close contact.

Pinellas County Schools took the guidelines under consideration and developed their own "Return to Play" plan, comprised of three phases:

Phase I: June 15 - June 28. Only outdoor workout facilities can be used. Gyms, locker rooms and weight rooms will not be open. No more than 30 players or staff can be at the facility. Workouts or practices in groups cannot exceed more than 10 people, including coaches.

Phase II: June 29 - July 12. Teams can re-evaluate conditions and adjust guidelines. The weight rooms and gyms use can be considered. The number of people allowed at each facility will also be reviewed.

Phase III: July 13 - July 26. Teams can re-evaluate conditions and adjust guidelines. The guidelines must include daily screenings for staff and athletes, a COVID-19 release form and the use of masks.

