HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It's not set in stone yet, but Hillsborough County moved two steps closer to issuing a stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The measure, which is paired with a curfew that mirrors the same language, would take effect Friday night at 10 p.m. -- if it passes a final vote tomorrow.
The group of eight mayors, commissioners and the sheriff all agreed on the time and date. There is a disagreement over using the term 'curfew' because of its negative connotations, but no member of the group said that would keep them from voting to pass the order.
There will be another meeting Thursday at 1:30 p.m. -- via teleconference -- to vote on the finalized language for the order.
RELATED: Pinellas County issues 'safer-at-home' order to stop spread of COVID-19
RELATED: Stay-at-home vs shelter-in-place: Here's what they mean
What other people are reading right now:
- 'We have a deal': Congressional leaders, White House agree on coronavirus rescue
- COVID-19 in Florida:Pinellas County issues shelter-in-place order
- These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?
- This interactive map shows coronavirus cases in Florida
- Coronavirus resources: Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
- Bindi Irwin marries Florida native in low-key ceremony at family zoo