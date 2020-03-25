HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It's not set in stone yet, but Hillsborough County moved two steps closer to issuing a stay-at-home order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The measure, which is paired with a curfew that mirrors the same language, would take effect Friday night at 10 p.m. -- if it passes a final vote tomorrow.

The group of eight mayors, commissioners and the sheriff all agreed on the time and date. There is a disagreement over using the term 'curfew' because of its negative connotations, but no member of the group said that would keep them from voting to pass the order.

There will be another meeting Thursday at 1:30 p.m. -- via teleconference -- to vote on the finalized language for the order.

