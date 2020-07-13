Hillsborough launches online dashboard to track COVID-19 in the county

The dashboard compiles data like teseting numbers, cases and hospitalizations in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It's been discussed for weeks, but on Monday Hillsborough County announced the launch of its own COVID-19 tracking dashboard.

The online tool aggregates coronavirus data specific to the county like testing numbers, confirmed cases and hospitalizations. Each section has interactive charts as well as percentages for the positivity rate and moving averages.

"The dashboard utilizes the most up-to-date data available in Hillsborough County," the county said in a release. "Most of the numbers are updated twice daily. The data related to coronavirus testing is updated once each week."

Hillsborough said the data is collected from the Florida Department of Health, Tampa General Hospital Data Exchange, the United States Census Bureau and the Florida Office of Economic Development.

Review the data and dashboard yourself here.

As of July 13, there have been 19,828 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hillsborough County with 191 reported deaths. The positivity rate as of that date is 16.16 percent.

On Monday, the Department of Health reported another 12,624 positive cases and 35 more deaths statewide. That's the second-highest single-day report after Sunday's 15,300 new cases for July 11.

In the Tampa Bay area, 1,105 people were hospitalized with coronavirus as their primary diagnosis as of July 13.

