Hillsborough County opens 5th COVID-19 test site

The new test site has weekend and evening hours for those who make an appointment.

BRANDON, Fla. — Hillsborough County is making it even easier for the people who live there to get a COVID-19 test.

A fifth testing site will open Monday in Brandon. That site will have evening and weekend hours available for people who call and make an appointment.

The testing site is at 313 S. Lakewood Drive in Brandon. Its hours of operation will be from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.

Anyone who is interested in a test will need to make an appointment beforehand by calling (813) 272-5900. Testing is free.

Hillsborough County continues to offer free testing at three Community Resource Centers and at Raymond James Stadium.

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

Even though residents no longer need to be symptomatic to get a COVID-19 test, pre-registration is still required through Hillsborough County’s call center, (813) 272-5900, which is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hillsborough County health officials say there are plans for two more free test sites in the works. That would bring the county's total to seven locations for testing.

The Monday following Phase Two of reopening the state, Florida health officials reported almost 64,000 cases of coronavirus and 2,700 deaths.

