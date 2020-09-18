Hillsborough County closing three COVID-19 public testing sites due to 'low demand'

Don't worry, there are still several other sites available for you to get your COVID-19 test in the county.

If you were looking to get a COVID-19 test in Hillsborough County you,might want to check if it is still operating first.

The county's emergency operation center announced it is closing three sites due to "low demand."

"Some Hillsborough County COVID-19 coronavirus public testing sites are being closed as demand continues to decline, Hillsborough County Commissioners heard today during their weekly meeting to address emergency response related to the pandemic," the county said in a release.

Here are the sites that are closing:

Town N County: Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave. (Closed) -- those with appointments will be able to visit another site with no appointment required

Sun City Center: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd. (Testing ends Sept. 23)

SouthShore: SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE in Ruskin (Testing ends Sept. 26)

The decline in county testing sites has been happening over the past few weeks with sites hovering at less than 20 percent of total capacity, according to a release. It also said that regular operations not related to the pandemic starting back up at certain testing sites contributed to the decision.

"Although some sites are closing, the county will work with community partners to finalize a plan to provide testing to specific vulnerable populations," Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley told Commissioners.

But, that does not mean you cannot get a COVID-19 test in Hillsborough County, as there are still six other operational sites including Raymond James Stadium.

You can find a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Hillsborough here.

What other people are reading right now: