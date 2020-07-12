Hillsborough County opens two new COVID-19 testing sites

Hillsborough County is rolling out the new sites the week of December 7 and plans to keep them open to meet heightened demand.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Those looking to get tested for COVID-19 in Hillsborough now have two new drive-thru test site options to choose from.

Hillsborough County is rolling out the new sites the week of December 7 and plans to keep them open to meet heightened demand.

The already set guidelines and requirements of needing to be a resident, making an appointment in advance, having photo ID on you and bringing an insurance card, if you have one, apply to the new sites.

Here are the new sites:

· Vance Vogel Sports Complex- 13012 Bullfrog Creek, Riverview (Opens Dec. 7)

· William Owen Pass Sports Complex- 1300 Sydney Dover Road, Dover (Opens Dec. 9)

In September the county shut down additional sites due to a lack of demand but says the holiday brought back an increased need for testing.

"Hillsborough County is opening the additional locations in response to increased demand at other testing sites. County officials had closed several testing locations as public demand began to wane in September," the county wrote in a press release.

"Interest began picking up again in November with the approach of the Thanksgiving holiday and a steady rise in new COVID-19 cases."

Once on-site, officials say you will be met with directional signage and law enforcement helping keep drivers in an "orderly fashion." Then you will be greeted by a health care provider in PPE who will provide instructions before the COVID-19 test is administered-- results are not immediate.

Testing is free and a doctor's note is not required. To register for an appointment you can go online to HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting or call (888) 513-6321 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also visit any of Hillsborough's other drive-thru testing sites at the following locations: Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa and Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon.

What other people are reading right now:



►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app