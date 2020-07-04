THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Three Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are on a 14-day quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19 coronavirus.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in Thonotosassa, the agency said in a news release.

The deputies got to the home before paramedics and performed CPR on him, in addition to using an Automated External Defibrillator. After learning from a relative the man took heroin earlier in the evening, deputies administered a single dose of Narcan, the sheriff's office said.

The man then was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Testing at the hospital showed the man had pneumonia, and his family said he complained of not feeling well for a week or so. He was tested for coronavirus, with results pending.

The three deputies were placed on the two-week quarantine as a precaution.

No deputies within the sheriff's office have tested positive up to this point.

"This is an instance where three brave deputies jumped into action, putting their own safety second to the life of another, however, all of our deputies have been equipped with the tools they need for protection, including masks and gloves," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the release.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Florida: 254 deaths reported as cases rise to 13,629

RELATED: Second Tampa police officer tests positive for coronavirus

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter