Hillsborough County expands testing at 3 community resource centers

Capacity at the Lee Davis, Plant City, and SouthShore COVID-19 testing sites will increase from about 2,700 total tests per week to 9,000 tests per week.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Expanded coronavirus testing is coming to Hillsborough County this week.

The county's Emergency Operations Center announced it "will dramatically increase the number of appointments available for residents at three County COVID-19 test sites at community resource centers, expanding hours and offering weekend availability."

Those three sites? East Tampa (Lee Davis), Plant City, and Ruskin (SouthShore).

Since opening in mid-April, almost 30,000 tests have been conducted at those sites in conjunction with health care partners, according to the EOC.

This expanded testing will bring capacity at the Lee Davis, Plant City, and SouthShore COVID-19 testing sites from about 2,700 total tests per week to 9,000 tests per week-- a 6,300 testing increase.

"The testing expansion is made possible over the next two weeks due to the transition from volunteer medical personnel at the three sites to contracted support being temporarily provided through the Florida Division of Emergency Management," the EOC wrote in a release.

With these changes, the three community testing sites will be extending hours for scheduled appointments three days a week and set aside an additional two days a week to target mass testing for first responders, health care workers, and other critical industries.

Here is how the county will assign extended hours for the next two weeks:

Lee Davis and Plant City: Set to hold continued testing for residents with expanded appointments and hours on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

SouthShore in Ruskin: Set to change operation days for residents to Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in order to offer more weekend testing capacity.

Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 test must make an appointment ahead of time by calling (888) 513-6321 or by registering online.

What other people are reading right now: