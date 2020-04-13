TAMPA, Fla. — If you're getting a bit stir crazy and were hoping to see local governments start pulling back on their efforts to contain the coronavirus, today is not your day.

Hillsborough County leaders voted 5-3 to enact a curfew. It will extend from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., and it takes effect tonight: Monday, April 13.

The Emergency Policy Group said enforcement will be handled mostly through education and encouragement, but law enforcement does have the power to detain people who refuse to follow the rules.

But that's not the only new restriction on the agenda.

The EPG also discussed the likelihood of making it mandatory for everyone to wear masks or face coverings when leaving their home for essential services. A vote on that will happen on Thursday, and if the measure passes, it will take effect immediately.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently began recommending that people wear masks in public places while still urging everyone to stay at home as much as possible.

