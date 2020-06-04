HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — There are very few aspects of daily life – if any – that haven’t been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s not changing anytime soon in Tampa Bay’s most populated county.
Hillsborough leaders announced Monday they’re extending closures and cancellations of government buildings and services as they work to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Here’s what remains affected:
- Yard waste drop-offs are suspended until adequate safety procedures can be put in place.
- Household hazardous waste collection events are suspended until further notice. Paint and electronics can still be disposed of at community collection centers.
- Public utility walk-in services remain suspended. Customers are being urged to conduct business in other ways
- Online at HCFLGOV.net/water
- Pay-by-phone at (813) 276-8526
- Drive-through at the Brandon Service Center
- Drop off payments in night depository box at Brandon and Northdale buildings
- Pay at any AMSCOT location
- County senior centers remain closed. Seniors who rely on dining centers and meal sites should call (813) 272-5250 to make alternate arrangements
- Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral Leroy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum remain closed
- County permitting workshops, events and training are canceled until at least April 30.
- Head Start and Early Start centers are closed until at least April 30
- Healthy Living centers remain closed
- All county libraries will stay closed until further notice
- The Pet Resource Center is staying open for services and adoptions by appointment only but is suspending the intake of animals except in extreme cases
- Animal Control’s response to stray animals remains suspended, but officers will still respond to reports of injured animals and complaints about cruelty, neglect, bites and aggressive dogs
- Seven county boat ramps remain closed. You can find the list here. All boat ramps that are still open will remain open.
- Summer camp registration for current after-school program participants is extended until April 30.
- All Community Resource Centers will remain closed until at least April 30.
For more information on affected locations and services, please visit Hillsborough County’s website or call (813) 272-5900
