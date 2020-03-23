HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ﻿It was widely expected that on Monday Hillsborough County would pull the trigger, ordering everyone except essential personnel to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.



That order would be issued by Hillsborough County‘s council of emergency managers this afternoon. This push comes amid the growing number of cases of coronavirus in Florida.

In the state, there are 1,171 people with coronavirus and 14 deaths have been reported.



In short, the order would mean to stay inside. Don’t go to work unless your job is considered to be essential.



“We know this is frustrating for individuals. It’s inconvenient. But think about it, if we take these actions now we can flatten the curve. We can reduce the number of cases, hopefully, save lives, and will be able to get back to our normal lives much quicker. The longer we wait, the longer it’s going to take. And the more people that will die from this,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.



Here’s what the shelter-in-place order means:



You can still make necessary trips to the grocery store, pharmacy, medical appointments, restaurant drive-throughs and get takeout. You can still go for a walk or ride a bike.



What you can NOT do is go to work unless you’re providing essential services as defined by the order.

That means no visiting friends and family if there’s no urgent need. And, for now, no visiting loved ones in the hospital, nursing home or other residential care facilities.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not issued a statewide shelter in place order, but speaking Monday in The Villages -- a large retirement community -- he said he was reluctant to do so because it might place an unnecessary burden on people who live in parts of the state where the outbreak has not been as severe.



“I don’t want to put somebody in a position where there is some sort of an order if they can’t comply. Then they’re going to suffer a financial catastrophe, health problems... so there’s a whole chain reaction that goes with some of the stuff,” DeSantis said. “For every action, there is a reaction. So, we’re going to consider what would make sense for Florida. I do believe we’re going to be doing more stuff soon.”

