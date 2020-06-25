Hillsborough moves forward with plan to protect people wearing masks

Most county commissioners supported pushing forward an ordinance that would further protect people's rights to cover their faces.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Commissioners voted 6 to 1 Thursday in favor of holding public comment on a proposed ordinance that would protect the public’s right to wear a face mask during indoor and outdoor activities -- without fear of retribution.

It's the first step toward passing the ordinance itself. The public will get a chance to voice their perspectives at the next meeting on July 15.

The ordinance would prevent businesses or employers from stopping their workers from wearing protective masks and create penalties if they try to do so. If passed, the ordinance places the burden of enforcement on county code enforcement.

The first violation would be a verbal warning. The second violation would be a $125 fine. The third violation? $250. Fourth and succeeding violations will carry a $500 fine and a notice to appear in front of a judge.

A public hearing has been called for July 15. It wouldn't be until later in July when there could actually be a vote.

On June 22, Hillsborough County's Emergency Policy Group passed an order that will force business owners to require people to wear masks inside their public shops.

The order went into effect Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Business owners who don't follow the rules and ensure everyone inside their workplace are covering their faces could face a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

Hillsborough was the first county in the Tampa Bay area to implement a mandatory mask ordinance. Pinellas County also has a mandatory mask order.

The cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg both have mandatory mask orders, although they are slightly different.

In Tampa, if you're in an indoor public space and can't stay 6 feet apart, you must wear a mask or you could be fined. The emphasis isn't on the business owners.