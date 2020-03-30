TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is asking the public to donate any unopened and unused medical supplies they might have at home, with items going to the health care professionals working to limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Consider its request an "urgent plea," the county said.

A drop-off point is set up at the former Sears Automotive at 250 Westshore Plaza. It is open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Medical schools, dental clinics, elective surgery centers, private vendors, residents and others are asked to donate the following items -- nothing else off this list:

Impervious gowns

Face shields

Surgical masks

N95 masks

Tyvek suits

Exam gloves

All sizes of these items are needed. They must be medical grade personal protection equipment and new in the box or unused, the county said.

The items will be distributed to local hospitals, nursing centers, assisted living facilities and elsewhere.

Anyone with questions can call the county at 813-641-6985.

RELATED: How to make sure you actually get your coronavirus stimulus check

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Navy hospital ship arrives in NYC, Tokyo Olympics set new dates

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter