TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is asking the public to donate any unopened and unused medical supplies they might have at home, with items going to the health care professionals working to limit the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.
Consider its request an "urgent plea," the county said.
A drop-off point is set up at the former Sears Automotive at 250 Westshore Plaza. It is open between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Medical schools, dental clinics, elective surgery centers, private vendors, residents and others are asked to donate the following items -- nothing else off this list:
- Impervious gowns
- Face shields
- Surgical masks
- N95 masks
- Tyvek suits
- Exam gloves
All sizes of these items are needed. They must be medical grade personal protection equipment and new in the box or unused, the county said.
The items will be distributed to local hospitals, nursing centers, assisted living facilities and elsewhere.
Anyone with questions can call the county at 813-641-6985.
