Hillsborough County new COVID-19 sites experiencing high demand

The county completed more than 2,000 tests between the two testing sites.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Two new coronavirus testing sites experienced a high volume of walk-in appointments on opening day, the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center reported.

County officials expected to administer 500 tests at each of the two testing locations, but the County was surprised to have completed more than 2,000 tests total.

The testing sites are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palm River Park Community Center, 725 S. 58th St., Tampa, FL 33619

Code Enforcement Complex, 1101 E. 139th Ave., Tampa, FL 33613

Hillsborough County officials are reminding the public that the sites are walk-in sites with no appointment needed, and it's possible the lines could be long all week.

The sites administer rapid tests, the county said, and PCR tests are available upon request.

As a precaution and for protection against COVID-19, face coverings are required except during the brief time when the sampling is done. Additionally, there is no charge to be tested. In accordance with federal guidelines, health insurance information will be collected; however, individuals who do not have health insurance will still be tested.