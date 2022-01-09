Hillsborough County set to open additional free testing location at HCC Brandon campus

This is reportedly a drive-thru site and no appointments are needed.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County is opening a third location for residents to receive a free COVID-19 test.

Beginning on Monday, people will be able to go from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. to the Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus for a free test, a media alert from the county explains.

This is reportedly a drive-thru site and no appointments are needed.

The entrance to the testing site is off East Columbus Drive, county leaders explain. Visitors will not be able to enter the testing area by using Nancy Watkins Drive.

Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management asks for people to not arrive at the testing sites before 9 a.m. to help minimize traffic congestion, the alert says. Once the gates of the site are opened, guests are allowed to be seen.

Hillsborough County is opening a third location for residents to receive free COVID-19 testing.



Beginning Monday, Jan. 10, the Hillsborough Community College Brandon campus will open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for free COVID-19 testing: https://t.co/LZ2mEnjWwp pic.twitter.com/l1fKPQkEX3 — Hillsborough County (@HillsboroughFL) January 9, 2022

A county-run site opened at Progress Village Park, located at 8701 Progress Blvd. in Tampa. It's open every day, including weekends, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city of Tampa also reopened the test site at Al Lopez Park located at 4810 N. Himes Ave. It is scheduled to remain open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

The county continues to operate a site at the West Tampa Community Resource Center located at 2103 N. Rome Ave. It offers testing, vaccinations, booster shots and monoclonal antibody therapy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

Proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the visit for all services, county leaders explain. People without insurance can still be tested, vaccinated or receive monoclonal antibody therapy treatment for free.