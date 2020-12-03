TAMPA, Fla. — Farnell Middle School in Tampa will be closed for at least the next 48 hours because someone has been exposed to coronavirus.

The person is in self-isolation even though he has not shown any symptoms, according to incoming superintendent Addison Davis.

Davis did not disclose if the person exposed was a student on an employee.

The school district will treat the next 48 hours like hurricane days built into its calendar, meaning students will receive communications from teachers online and continue learning from home

The school system is working with operations to shut down its entire A/C system and conduct a light thermal fog within every classroom, office and common area, Davis said.

A deep cleaning will take place after the thermal fog so classes can be prepped when spring break ends.

Davis officially takes over as superintendent after spring break.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter