TAMPA, Fla. — Students in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties will be on spring break next week.



That has some parents wondering when all those kids come back, how safe will the classrooms be? After all, students are likely to be traveling or coming in contact with people visiting before returning to the classroom.



Hillsborough County school board members said, for now, things are scheduled to go as normal when students return from spring break.



The district said it’s taking its cue from the department of health and it’s prepared to make changes if necessary.



“Obviously, we are thinking the same things that they are thinking. We want to be very cautious,” said outgoing Superintendent Jeff Eakins.



Eakins said they expect to have classes but are planning for the "what-ifs."

To do that, they want parents to take some steps now.

If you’re planning to travel abroad or on a cruise, anyone exhibiting symptoms upon their return is expected to self-isolate for at least 14 days and contact the health department.



Parents should fill out a form available online at the district website, which will allow the school system to track medical progress.



All parents are also being asked to check their username and password on the school district’s two online platforms, EDSBY and CLEVER to ensure those are ready to go if the school system needs to provide isolated students with school itineraries.

If the health department decides to shut down all its schools, those same platforms will also be needed.

The school board said it is also working to identify families that need help with computers.

“We are working through our IT departments to get devices across our district that we could potentially loan out,” said Eakins.



In the event of a full shutdown, the school district would also disinfect as many of its 235 schools as possible, prioritizing those schools that could have suspected or actual COVID-19 cases.

Teachers would be expected to devise lesson plans which would be taught through the district’s e-learning program platforms.



The State’s Department of Education is now offering online instruction to help teachers prepare for that scenario and how to file lesson plans electronically.



“I think we have to put the plan in place as if that is the case. Worst case scenario. But right now,” said Eakins, “it’s something very isolated that we’re going to continue to push forward over spring break to develop a comprehensive plan.“



The district plans to send out updates by text, email and phone during spring break week - to inform parents and students about any changes in policy.



They also plan to remind those who might have traveled - or came in contact with visitors - about the self-quarantine rules that must be followed if they show symptoms.

RELATED: Farnell Middle School closed for 48 hours after someone was exposed to coronavirus

RELATED: Coronavirus resources: Health hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19

RELATED: Coronavirus concerns have 7 Reedy Creek firefighters self-isolating



What other people are reading right now: