HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you are a student, employee or person who frequents schools in Hillsborough County and plans to travel for spring break, you may not be able to return to school or work.

PASCO COUNTY:

Pasco County Public Schools said that they have received additional information from the state that is affecting spring break travel plans for their staff and families.

Anyone who travels internationally or go on a cruise, anywhere, must now self-isolate for 14 days before returning to school.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY:

Hillsborough County Public Schools' announced that those who travel outside of the U.S. or are going on a cruise "must isolate 14 days before returning to school."

Anyone who does the following must fill out a "Return to School Report":

1. Has traveled out of the country or gone on a cruise within the past 14 days

2. Believes they may have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

3. Believe you may have symptoms of COVID-19

Depending on the "risk factors," you may be directed to call your doctor or the Florida Department of Health for guidance on when you are allowed to return to school.

You can find the latest on Hillsborough County Public Schools' coronavirus response here.

