Hillsborough County launches survey about coronavirus vaccine

Hillsborough County wants feedback during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County launched a survey on Wednesday to get feedback from the community about the coronavirus vaccine.

It wants to provide the most useful information and resources during the pandemic. It will help the county better understand what group of people will be getting a vaccine and how to serve the community once available.

The survey is anonymous and is five steps, taking about 10 to 12 minutes to complete. Data results will be visible to you.

Questions include if you've gotten the flu shot, have you been tested for COVID-19, if a vaccine were available now, would you get one? And, where would you like to get a vaccine, your decision-making process in getting a vaccine, how far will you travel to get one, and will you still follow guidelines after you get a vaccine?

The survey is open for feedback from Dec. 9 through Dec. 30.

What other people are reading right now:

