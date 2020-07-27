Hillsborough EPG extends mask mandate, raises school concerns

For the most part, the numbers are moving in the right direction.

TAMPA, Fla. — For the most part, the numbers are moving in the right direction.

During Monday’s Hillsborough County EPG meeting, board members were shown a full graphic of green statistics.

That indicated hospitalizations, bed occupancy, ICU capacity, and COVID admissions were all flat or heading down.

“That is trending in the right direction,” said Kevin Wagner, a statistical analyst for Hillsborough County.

Of concern though, is the average age of those still being hospitalized. It continues to climb.

“We are seeing admissions and transfers from long-term care facilities, to our hospital at university village and others, which is somewhat concerning and we will continue to watch that very closely,“ said Dr. Doug Holt, Hillsborough County‘s health director.

There was some brief debate over the county’s mandatory mask order.

Critics contend there’s no scientific proof the face coverings are working.

Jason Kimball called in during a period of public comment to urge the panel to ditch the mandate.

“The mask pushers really need to present valid evidence that the masks are effective at all,“ he said.

What statistics do show a correlation between the time the mandate was adopted and a flattening if not downward trend.

“Because of good things that are citizens are doing to protect themselves and others,“ said Kimberly Overman, an EPG board member.

Commissioners voted 5-3 as they have during their most recent meetings, to extend the mask mandate for at least another week.

Meanwhile, the board’s attention has started to shift toward the reopening of schools.

“I am truly concerned about opening up schools, I really am,” said Les Miller, the EPG’s chairman.

School Board Chair Melissa Snively, who sits on the EPG board, said there are no guarantees.

But Snively promised they are taking their advice from local public health experts.

“We are going to need to have some type of number to work with,” said Snively, “Some sort of metric to work with in order to be able to Safely reopen the schools.“

Public Health Director Doug Holt told board members that while the numbers appear to be moving in the right direction they are still high. Too high, he said, to qualify for so-called pool testing.

The positivity rate is also still higher than they would like it to be for an effective contact tracing program.

That’s a topic they plan to address in greater detail at the EPG’s next meeting this coming Thursday.

What other people are reading right now: