COVID-19 deaths up in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough’s Emergency Policy Group got a lengthy presentation on the county’s contact tracing efforts Thursday.

County health workers say right now, with so many confirmed cases of COVID-19 each day, the best they can do is to try to mitigate – or keep things from getting worse.

The goal, eventually, is to use contact tracing to suppress the virus, but case numbers are close to three times higher than they need for tracing to be that effective.

Hospitalizations and ICU bed space data was about the same week over week.

But sadly, fatalities are up in Hillsborough County by 106 percent over the same period.



“Our deaths have significantly to – we reported 328 – uh deaths,” said Hillsborough Health Director, Dr. Doug Holt.

Board members also talked about Tropical Storm Isaias.

They planned to close COVID-19 testing sites until Tuesday as a precaution, but appointments will be honored and rescheduled.

As a formality, the board also renewed its State of Emergency order, which it has to do weekly.

