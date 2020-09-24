Hillsborough County extends emergency order, leaves mask mandate in place

Public health workers say masks are working to keep Hillsborough’s positivity rate around five percent.

TAMPA, Fla. — Some people phoning into Thursday’s Hillsborough County Commission meeting were angry over the county’s mask mandate, board chairman Les Miller even cut one caller off.

But the insults didn’t stop commissioners from unanimously extending the county’s emergency order-- for now.

Public health workers say masks are working to keep Hillsborough’s positivity rate around five percent, but it’s leveled off there, they say.

There are concerns that cases could trend higher again thanks to a spike among those around 18 to 23 years old.

Some board members are also concerned Hillsborough is reducing the number of its testing sites, but county workers say it won’t be a problem.

“If it is a requirement for us to ramp back up, we have everything we need to put something in place and get it going again as needed,” said Hillsborough County Director of Emergency Management Tim Dudley.

Next week the board is scheduled to hear from area hospitals about their plan to ramp-up capacity.

This is the time of the year hospitals typically see an influx of people in our area, along with more cases of the seasonal flu.

What other people are reading right now: