TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus.

Hillsborough County's Fire Rescue chief said another 60 firefighters and paramedics have been quarantined over the last week.

According to the department, some were quarantined or isolated because they had come in contact with a COVID-19 patient. Others traveled recently and are being isolated as a precaution.

To give some perspective, the department has more than 1,100 firefighters and paramedics, so staffing is not an issue at this time.

More than 80 percent of the department's calls are still non-COVID-19 related, according to Fire Chief Dennis Jones.

