Hillsborough County Schools leaders request flexibility with the state amid COVID challenges

There's been a more than 10-percent increase of students with 10 days or more missed this school year over last.

TAMPA, Fla. — In a letter to Florida's education commissioner, Hillsborough County Public Schools leaders are requesting the state to once again allow schools to opt-in to "A to F" grades for the latest academic year.

This especially was "prudent," reads the letter co-signed by superintendent Addison Davis and school board chair Nadia Combs, during the 2020-21 school year when COVID-19 interrupted learning across the district. The opt-in process holds districts and schools harmless given the disruption to classrooms.

Davis and Combs thanked Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran for his efforts to return to in-person learning at the beginning of this latest school year. But as it unfolded, the delta and omicron variants have "significantly" impacted the "ability to provide equitable learning opportunities consistently."

District leaders say there has been a more than 10-percent increase of students with 10 days or more missed during the 2021-22 school year compared to the previous year. Teacher absences, the letter reads, already have surpassed 10 percent compared to last year, and it's expected to increase.

"When accounted for the increased vacancies and historically low substitute fill rate, you can see how the challenges are, in many ways, even more, insurmountable than when we first entered this pandemic," the letter said.

The school leaders write they support extending state assessments as they are "essential in evaluating educational goals," though COVID-related challenges will affect those results. They fear the results will not "accurately reflect" school and teacher progress; another potential spike in cases would impact the overall 95 percent assessment participation and result in "incomplete" school grades.