Hillsborough County warned regarding spike in COVID19 cases: "If we wait too long, it could be too late."

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County’s emergency policy group got a lengthy presentation Thursday about a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Healthcare workers say the county is rapidly approaching a crossroad where they could be faced with some tough decisions about whether to re-impose tougher restrictions.

Charts, facts and figures had public health workers in Hillsborough County issuing a warning.

“We are nearing the crossroads as a community,” said Hillsborough’s Health Director Doug Holt. “And working together we can continue, or at least regain our pre-COVID lives.”

Holt said Hillsborough County is not yet where it has to be to re-impose tougher restrictions, but since reopening the economy, positive cases have continued to rise sharply even as the number of tests taken has remained flat.

The county, said health workers, needs to reinforce its call for social distancing - now.

“I think it’s a really important time to do it now,” said USF Public Health’s Dr. Marissa Levine, “Because I think if we wait too long it could be too late in terms of the increase in cases.”

Health workers said one of the most disturbing trends is the percentage of young people now making up positive tests results in Hillsborough County and in the Tampa bay region - four times as many children as just four weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the percentage elderly cases has dropped off sharply over that same period.

ICU beds are still readily available. The death rate has remained about the same.

But the rate of positive COVID cases has not declined. In fact, “The 14 days are trending upward as we can see,” said Kevin Wagner with Hillsborough County Healthcare Services.

Hillsborough County is still in the middle of taking a survey, asking the public and local businesses for their input.

One possible way they hope to get more people to participate when it comes to wearing face masks is through ad campaigns starring local trusted figures and major sports figures. Names mentioned included Tom Brady, Derrick Brooks or members of the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team.

Hillsborough’s EPG remained hesitant to mandate face coverings in public, but their messaging, said Board Chairman Les Miller, has to be clear.

“They’re going up,” said Miller. “And they’re not going to stop unless people get the message of how important it is to wear your mask, social distance and all the other things that the CDC says to do to keep this from spreading.”

