Holiday hours for COVID-19 testing sites around Tampa Bay

Many COVID-19 testing sites in the Tampa Bay area are adjusting their hours for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
Here are their schedules:
Pinellas County
Tropicana Field
- Tuesday - Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- OPEN December 21-23 and December 26
- CLOSED December 24-25
- OPEN December 29-31 and January 2, 2021
- CLOSED January 1, 2021
CHCP at Clearwater
- 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater
- Thursdays: 5 to 8 p.m.
- OPEN Tuesday, Dec. 22
- CLOSED Thursday, Dec. 24 & Friday, Dec. 25
- Normal testing hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 29
CHCP at Pinellas Park
- 7550 43rd Street North, Pinellas Park
- Tuesdays and Thursdays: 5 to 8 p.m.
- OPEN Tuesday, Dec. 22
- CLOSED Thursday, Dec. 24 & Friday, Dec. 25
- Normal testing hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 29
Hillsborough County
Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek, Riverview
William Owen Pass Sports Complex, 1300 Sydney Dover Road, Dover
An appointment is required at these two sites. To schedule an appointment, call (888) 513-6321. Or make an appointment online at HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting.
The call center will not be available to make testing appointments on Dec. 24-25, or Jan. 1.
- Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 22 - closed
- Wednesday, Dec. 23 - open
- Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 - closed
- Monday, Dec. 28 - open
- Tuesday, Dec. 29 - closed
- Wednesday, Dec. 30 - open
- Thursday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 3 - closed
- Normal schedule of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday resumes Monday, Jan. 4.
Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N 22nd St., Tampa
Testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments are not
scheduled in advance.
- Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 - closed
- Monday, Dec. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 30 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 31 - open from 8 a.m. until noon
- Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3 - closed
- Normal schedule of Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., resumes Monday, Jan. 4.
Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
Testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments are not
scheduled in advance.
- Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 - closed
- Monday, Dec. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 30 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 31 - open from 8 a.m. until noon
- Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3 - closed
- Monday, Jan. 4 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Normal schedule of Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., resumes Tuesday, Jan. 5.
- The second stimulus check: When to expect it, how much you will get
- How to watch Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episodes
- Five money mistakes you made in 2020 that you should avoid in 2021
- That's a lot of OT: Some state-run mental health hospital employees work 80 hours a week
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter