Coronavirus

Holiday hours for COVID-19 testing sites around Tampa Bay

Many coronavirus testing sites in the area are adjusting their hours because of the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
Cindy Tahuico, right, administers a COVID-19 test to Daniela DeMicuel, left, at a walk-up testing site, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Many COVID-19 testing sites in the Tampa Bay area are adjusting their hours for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Here are their schedules:

Pinellas County

Tropicana Field

  • Tuesday - Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • OPEN December 21-23 and December 26
  • CLOSED December 24-25
  • OPEN December 29-31 and January 2, 2021
  • CLOSED January 1, 2021

CHCP at Clearwater

  • 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater
  • Thursdays: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • OPEN Tuesday, Dec. 22
  • CLOSED Thursday, Dec. 24 & Friday, Dec. 25
  • Normal testing hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 29

CHCP at Pinellas Park

  • 7550 43rd Street North, Pinellas Park
  • Tuesdays and Thursdays: 5 to 8 p.m.
  • OPEN Tuesday, Dec. 22
  • CLOSED Thursday, Dec. 24 & Friday, Dec. 25
  • Normal testing hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 29 

Hillsborough County

Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek, Riverview

William Owen Pass Sports Complex, 1300 Sydney Dover Road, Dover

An appointment is required at these two sites. To schedule an appointment, call (888) 513-6321. Or make an appointment online at HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting. 

The call center will not be available to make testing appointments on Dec. 24-25, or Jan. 1. 

  • Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 
  • Tuesday, Dec. 22 - closed
  • Wednesday, Dec. 23 - open
  • Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 - closed
  • Monday, Dec. 28 - open
  • Tuesday, Dec. 29 - closed
  • Wednesday, Dec. 30 - open
  • Thursday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 3 - closed
  • Normal schedule of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday resumes Monday, Jan. 4.

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N 22nd St., Tampa

Testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments are not
scheduled in advance. 

  • Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 - closed
  • Monday, Dec. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 30 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 31 - open from 8 a.m. until noon
  • Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3 - closed
  • Normal schedule of Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., resumes Monday, Jan. 4.

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments are not
scheduled in advance.

  • Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 - closed
  • Monday, Dec. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 30 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, Dec. 31 - open from 8 a.m. until noon
  • Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3 - closed
  • Monday, Jan. 4 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Normal schedule of Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., resumes Tuesday, Jan. 5.

