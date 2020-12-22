Holiday hours for COVID-19 testing sites around Tampa Bay

Many coronavirus testing sites in the area are adjusting their hours because of the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Many COVID-19 testing sites in the Tampa Bay area are adjusting their hours for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Here are their schedules:

Pinellas County

Tropicana Field

Tuesday - Saturday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

OPEN December 21-23 and December 26

CLOSED December 24-25

OPEN December 29-31 and January 2, 2021

CLOSED January 1, 2021

CHCP at Clearwater

707 East Druid Road, Clearwater

Thursdays: 5 to 8 p.m.

OPEN Tuesday, Dec. 22

CLOSED Thursday, Dec. 24 & Friday, Dec. 25

Normal testing hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 29

CHCP at Pinellas Park

7550 43rd Street North, Pinellas Park

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 5 to 8 p.m.

OPEN Tuesday, Dec. 22

CLOSED Thursday, Dec. 24 & Friday, Dec. 25

Normal testing hours will resume on Tuesday, Dec. 29

Hillsborough County

Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek, Riverview

William Owen Pass Sports Complex, 1300 Sydney Dover Road, Dover

An appointment is required at these two sites. To schedule an appointment, call (888) 513-6321. Or make an appointment online at HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting.

The call center will not be available to make testing appointments on Dec. 24-25, or Jan. 1.

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22 - closed

Wednesday, Dec. 23 - open

Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 - closed

Monday, Dec. 28 - open

Tuesday, Dec. 29 - closed

Wednesday, Dec. 30 - open

Thursday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 3 - closed

Normal schedule of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday resumes Monday, Jan. 4.

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N 22nd St., Tampa

Testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments are not

scheduled in advance.

Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 - closed

Monday, Dec. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 30 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 31 - open from 8 a.m. until noon

Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3 - closed

Normal schedule of Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., resumes Monday, Jan. 4.

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Testing is done on a first-come, first-serve basis. Appointments are not

scheduled in advance.

Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27 - closed

Monday, Dec. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 30 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 31 - open from 8 a.m. until noon

Friday, Jan. 1 through Sunday, Jan. 3 - closed

Monday, Jan. 4 - open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Normal schedule of Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., resumes Tuesday, Jan. 5.

