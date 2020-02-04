BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two cruise ships that were kept offshore amid the coronavirus pandemic are scheduled to dock Thursday at Port Everglades.

According to the port's website, the Zaandam is scheduled to dock at the port at 1 p.m., and the Rotterdam will dock at 1:30 p.m. The port says details for the ships' arrival are still being finalized.

The Zaandam and Rotterdam are part of Holland America's line of cruise ships.

On Wednesday, Gov. DeSantis said Floridians looking to disembark from the Holland America cruise ships, after nearly 200 passengers and crews became sick with flu-like symptoms, would be accepted into the state.

At least eight passengers tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus. Four passengers have died.

Toni Kenney and her husband Frank, retirees from Citrus County, have been stuck on board. They began the South American voyage nearly a month ago on March 6 aboard the Zaandam. But then people started getting sick.

Fortunately, the couple has stayed healthy. They, along with other asymptomatic passengers were transferred to the sister ship, Rotterdam, where they remain quarantined in a cramped cabin.

