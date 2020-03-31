TAMPA, Fla. — Not all heroes wear capes...sometimes, they wear aprons.
Employees at the South Tampa Home Depot donated orange buckets filled with N95 masks, as well as gloves to donate to local EMS workers and first responders.
Tampa Fire Rescue took to Twitter to thank the employees for their donation and for local EMS in the fight against COVID-19 coronavirus.
"The community’s coming together—even if there’s still a 6-foot separation," they said in the tweet.
