Horseshoe crabs could help with development of COVID-19 vaccine

Horseshoe crabs have a unique attribute that help scientists determine if vaccines are safe.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are fewer horseshoe crabs showing up on the shoreline.

That's because studies show biomedical harvesting, overfishing for bait, and coastal development are causing a drop in the population. Still, as researchers work to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, these living fossils are once again in the spotlight.

They have a unique blood clotting feature that helps scientists detect toxins in medical products from drugs to vaccines. Photojournalist Tim Burquest talks with Florida scientist Jack Rudloe about how it works.

