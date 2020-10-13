x
Horseshoe crabs could help with development of COVID-19 vaccine

Horseshoe crabs have a unique attribute that help scientists determine if vaccines are safe.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are fewer horseshoe crabs showing up on the shoreline. 

That's because studies show biomedical harvesting, overfishing for bait, and coastal development are causing a drop in the population. Still, as researchers work to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, these living fossils are once again in the spotlight. 

They have a unique blood clotting feature that helps scientists detect toxins in medical products from drugs to vaccines. Photojournalist Tim Burquest talks with Florida scientist Jack Rudloe about how it works.

