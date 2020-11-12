As hospital ICU bed availability goes down, should we be worried?

State numbers show very low ICU bed availability as coronavirus cases spike, but one public safety director says there's more to the reports than meets the eye.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As COVID-19 cases spike, state numbers in Florida are showing hospital ICU bed availability dwindling. But should we be concerned? And what are hospital back-up plans if they max out on ICU beds? Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur says don't stress out too much when you see these low numbers.

"We've seen this before where we get to an uncomfortable position with hospital bed counts," Saur said. "Looking at the numbers, there are three ICU beds available today."

Saur says while that might sound dire, the snapshot these reports provide doesn't tell the whole story.

"When people see that there's only one ICU bed available, that's not necessarily the entire case; you still might have other patients ready to step down. And we're also noticing that current COVID patients are not needing to stay in the hospital nearly as long as the cases during the summer," he said.

And if – worst-case scenario – ICU beds were to fill up and more were needed, he says their backup plan was to expand outside.

"Back over the summer, we were in discussions with the Florida Department of Emergency Management for possible mobile hospitals and tents. There's a lot more capability of the health care system locally and that's why I'm not worried at the moment," he said.

We reached out to other hospitals in the area about their back-ups plans but haven't heard back yet.

While Saur says, down in Manatee County, they have seen an uptick of patients with COVID-like symptoms, they are prepared to handle current demand.

"We are nowhere near a doomsday plan. We are not even at a point where we are close to the spike we saw during the summer," he said.

What other people are reading right now:

