ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — More than 15 thousand hotels across the country have signed up for "Hospitality for Hope." That's 2.3 million rooms close to established health care facilities.

The initiative identifies hotels that have offered to provide temporary housing for emergency and health care workers right now.

So far in Florida, 1,043 hotels have volunteered.

“It has been so impressive to see hotel after hotel join this important initiative as a way of giving back to the communities in which they operate. As an industry of people taking care of people, the hotel industry is uniquely positioned to support our communities by caring for the first responders who are on the frontlines of this public health crisis," AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers said.

"Hotels have always been an active member of our local communities, and this time is no different. We are proud to work to facilitate partnerships with federal, state and local governments to support the health community during this critical time."

While that's the focus, in some cases, hotels could potentially be used as "alternative care sites," like emergency hospitals or a place to stay for someone who needs to be quarantined.

Hotels interested in joining "Hospitality for Hope" can find a link to volunteer here.

