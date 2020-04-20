TAMPA, Fla — COVID-19 has changed life for us all, but for those struggling with death, it’s another layer of grief and agony.

“That loss is only magnified by the fact that we can’t gather, that we can’t embrace and tell stories and, you know, help each other get through this,” Karen Clay of Tampa said.

Last month, Clay lost her son, Michael Phillips. Phillips was disabled, and she was his caregiver for all 39 years of his life. One night, he began bleeding uncontrollably, and Clay had to call 911 for emergency assistance.

“There was just so much blood. He went through one ventilator circuit just filled with blood,” she said.

It was the start of a nightmare Clay said has still not ended.

“All I remember is one of [the paramedics] yelling at me, ‘you touched me!’ And I understand how fearful they are and all of us, but it was my son,” she said. “It was just very hurtful. And I know these are frightening times, but our loved ones…they're still human beings.”

Clay said because of the virus, she was not allowed to ride with the paramedics, and the distress carried over to the emergency room.

“I was escorted to a room and just left there alone. I just kept pacing back and forth saying, ‘not my Mike, not my Mike, not my Mike.' And then they would not let me see him after because they had to perform the coronavirus test. And then they weren't going to release his body to the funeral home until that test was completed,” she said.

Clay said she and her family were eventually able to have a small gathering at a funeral home, but social distancing measures were in place, making it difficult to embrace and grieve. She hopes to have a celebration of life at a later date.

Clay also remains hopeful that, while her son is no longer here, his voice will live on.

“We need to make sure that his voice is not silenced, and that the voice of the disabled are not silenced,” she said.

Gene Yagle

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

