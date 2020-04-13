TAMPA, Fla. — It’s often in our darkest hour that we seek the light.

While our medical workers are on the frontlines every single day treating the physical needs people have during the pandemic, there is another team hard at work behind the scenes supporting the emotional needs patients and their loved ones have during this tough time.

10News reporter Emerald Morrow and chief photojournalist Gene Yagle spoke with Chaplain Wayne Maberry and Chief Patient Experience Officer Lara Klick of Tampa General Hospital about spirituality during COVID-19.

What is your role in serving patients at Tampa General Hospital?

Maberry: "Our role…in terms of patients and families is really to be a support to them. It's a time when everybody has anxiety no matter what brings you to the hospital. And so, we help them talk about their anxiety. Very often we'll be praying for them. We help them move into and toward their feelings and give voice to them. I think underneath that is the belief that when a person talks about what's going on in them, they sort of have some control over that. When they don't talk about it, it's got ahold of them."

Klick: "I'm in charge of the patient experience. So that is anything that has to do with meeting the emotional needs of our patients and family members during their medical care. So not their physical needs, i.e. their clinical care, but making sure that we communicate clearly that we provide them with real time updates on information. And then when things go wrong or things are difficult, that we help our team to provide them with the communication that will assist them in that moment".

How has the atmosphere been at the hospital for?

Klick: We really have many things that are contributing to the atmosphere. Of course, everyone here is anxious, they are very alert to what's going on, we recognize that we're delivering care in a slightly different way right now. We feel a lot of empathy towards our community, our loved ones are in that community. So, we recognize the anxiety going on within the community.

What do you find people express most in their last moments?

Mayberry: I think they're often reviewing what has been the part of their life that they're most proud of what are the things they regret that they didn't do. It's a time when they're mending relationships that have maybe been broken. So, a lot happens toward the end of life with our patients and their families. And it's an honor to join them as they do that kind of reflection and work.

When you have a loved one that is suffering or in serious condition, how do you how do you handle that?

Klick: It absolutely is heart wrenching. It's heart wrenching for them and it's heart wrenching for us because we want that family member to be at the bedside every bit as much as that family member wants to be there. We believe in the power of family presence, we recognize the healing that it can give to our patients. So in those situations, what we have to do is we have to find ways to reunite the family with the patient, even if it's a virtual visit, or through an iPad, and we have to look at ways that we can ensure that that family has what they need in their emotional state, to best grieve and to find closure in those unfortunate situations when someone is leaving us.

What are your conversations with God as it relates to the pandemic?

It's not only at night, but my prayer through the day is that we'll all be wise, that will take advantage of direction or being given. That we’ll make sure we have separation with space that will make sure to extend care when we can, that will notice each other. So, my prayer is that God will help us to be more human, more humane, more kind, more generous. And I think above all, maybe with the pandemic, that none of us will be affected. The best outcome would be if nothing happens.

