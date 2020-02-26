ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's not a question of if it'll happen, but when.

That's what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying about the spread of coronavirus in the United States. Health care professionals are warning everyone to prepare, including schools.

"Everybody is gearing up, thinking sooner or later there are going to be some cases in the United States,” said Steve Hegarty, spokesperson for Pasco County Schools.

For most local districts, "gearing up" means planning with the local departments of health. While there are no cases in Florida, districts are telling everyone to be vigilant with preventative hygiene.

"It's the usual things that you've heard before, which is hand sanitizer is a good thing. Washing your hands on a regular basis is a good thing. Don't be putting your fingers in your mouth. If you're going to sneeze or cough, please cover your mouth so that the germs aren't out there,” Hegarty said.

Hillsborough County Schools sent letters home with information about Coronavirus to parents on Wednesday. Pinellas County Schools said it will do the same via messenger communication.

Part of its letter to parents said: "We remind families to practice all preventative measures used during flu season, including handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and avoiding sharing cups or utensils. If your student is sick, please keep them home from school."

Sarasota County says it will soon have a more detailed plan under the guidance of the CDC and the Department of Health. Like other districts, Polk County is also working with the Department of Health to update pandemic plans.

“We have plans that date back to prior pandemics (an example would be H1N1) and currently are working with Dr. Joy Jackson, Director of the Florida Department of Health in Polk County, and her team to update those plans to ensure that an appropriate response is in place in regard to the Coronavirus,” Polk County Public Schools spokesperson Jason Geary said in a statement.

Additionally, if you've heard the virus could be shutting down schools, local districts say that’s not the case.

"That would be highly unusual. That would be the ultimate response to something, but right now it's way premature to talk about something like that," Hegarty said.

He added parents should not hesitate to keep their children home if they are sick, especially since other illnesses are still a threat.

"It's just a reminder we put out every year to parents, which is it's flu season. That is much more of [an] inconvenience and a threat to our schools,” he said.

