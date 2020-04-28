ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If talking about states reopening has you feeling anxious, that's ok. This entire process is impacting us way more than we may think.

We talked with a therapist about how we're grieving a loss.

Maybe for you it's the loss of a job, a business, or even just the fact life may never fully be the same.

KathyDan Moore says this is a grieving process and as we talk about re-entry, we could experience PTSD because this has been a traumatic experience. The grief will come back in emotions you may not recognize.

"You're going to be angry, then you're going to feel acceptance then you're going to be depressed, that's part of it. It's not a start at "A" and end at "Z," says Moore.

She gave us three things you can do to help ease some of those feelings:

1. Talk to people who share your same experience. For example, if you've lost your job, talk with someone else who's going through that. It might not be the best decision talking with someone who still has their job.

2. Take inventory of what part of your life you want to continue and what parts you want to let go of.

3. Stay physical. Get outside and simply go for a walk. Spend some time in the sunshine.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter