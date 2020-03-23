The rate of confirmed COIVD-19 cases continues to increase every day. To date, more than 33,400 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the main symptoms for COVID-19 are fever, shortness of breath, and a cough. And during pollen season, most people who are allergic to the yellow dust also have a cough.

Both pollen season and COVID-19 hit the air around the same time in January. In Florida, we are currently getting a thick dose of oak pollen, which started a bit early.

“The oak trees have been blooming since mid-January, actually a month earlier than usual because we had a warm winter,” said Dr. Jack Parrino who is an allergy specialist at the Tampa Allergy Center.

“They should continue to bloom until about mid-April, and maybe even into the first part of May,” he said noting that he hopes people will have fewer symptoms due to their allergies.

Pollen allergy symptoms

Around this time of year, symptoms of allergy sufferers include nasal congestion, itchy and watery eyes, sneezing, stuffy or runny nose, a sore through, as well as coughing and wheezing, according to American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

For some allergy sufferers, their coughs have them concerned not because they think they have COVID-19 but of how they are looked at while completing their daily errands for essential items.

“Some of my allergy patients are scared,” said Dr. Nauman Salim who is an allergy specialist at Sunshine Family Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. “They're worried that if they go out in public and they have a runny nose or they start sneezing, or they start coughing, which most asthma patients do, they're worried how other people are going to perceive it,” he said.

Both allergies and COVID-19 can cause a cough that’s deep in the chest, but Dr. Parrino explained there is a difference which can be hard to identify if you’re observing someone else with symptoms. “With allergies, often it’s more of a post-nasal drip and a shallow cough. And a fever is not typically seen with allergies,” he said.

Change clothes, wash off the pollen

With pollen season in full swing, Dr. Salim and Dr. Parrino echoed the same piece of advice. When you come in from outside, it's important to change your clothes, and take a shower to rinse off the pollen. This includes washing your hair.

But if washing your hair is not an option, Dr. Salim suggests covering it up before heading outside.

“Most of the time when we go out pollen get stuck to our clothes, our hair, mustache or beard,” Dr. Salim explained.

“When there's heavy pollen like there is now if you can see it on your car, you'll probably get it in your hair,” said Dr. Parrino.

“When you go inside and you're going to be inside for a while it makes sense to get in the shower and rinse your hair and get the pollen off and then change your clothing as well.”

Solutions

When you’re out and about as an allergy sufferer and you’re practicing social distancing, the same rules apply when you feel a sneeze coming on.

Sneeze into your elbow or a tissue.

Wash your hands

And when the going gets tough, it's okay to tell others, “Hey, I’ve got allergies.”

