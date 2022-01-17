How to get a 'free' at home COVID test

Depending on your insurance provider, you may still end up paying a portion of the price.

TAMPA, Fla. — The White House is now requiring private insurers to cover the cost of COVID-19 tests. However, there are rules when it comes to getting a 'free' over-the-counter at-home COVID test.

HEALTH INSURANCE REQUIRED

The federal reimbursement applies to Americans who are covered under a health plan. People who have private health insurance can receive up to eight tests every month. A family of four covered under the same plan could be reimbursed up to 32 tests a month.

TESTS MUST BE APPROVED BY FDA

To find a test that is covered, it has to be one that is authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. There is a list of approved tests on the FDA's website.

PURCHASED OVER THE COUNTER

To get the test for free or have it reimbursed, a person needs to buy it over the counter.

KNOW YOUR PROVIDER'S PREFERRED NETWORK

It is important to see what pharmacies and stores are in your health insurance network. CBS News reports, if a person buys a test outside of a preferred network, insurers are only required to reimburse at a rate of $12 per test.

In some cases, a person's health insurance may not have established a preferred provider network. If that's the case, then insurers need to reimburse for the full cost.

UnitedHealthcare explains on their website, "a Preferred Retailer is a pharmacy that UnitedHealthcare has made arrangements with to provide you OTC at-home COVID-19 tests with no out-of-pocket costs to you."

UnitedHealthcare links to which places are considered 'preferred retailers' for their members. UnitedHealthcare explains, if you buy an over-the-counter at-home test from a store that's not considered a 'preferred retailer,' they will reimburse you for $12 per test. That means, in a test kit with two tests provided, you could receive up to $24 per kit.

Humana states on their website, "the pharmacy staff will process your purchase and receive payment directly from Humana. You will owe zero dollars for up to 8 test kits, per member, per month."

In other cases, Humana states a person may need to file a claim for reimbursement. In order to do that, a person will need to provide proof of purchase and fill out the claim form online.

Aetna explains on their website, tests must be used for those who believe they could be infected with COVID.

"Tests must be used to diagnose a potential COVID-19 infection. Tests used for employment, school or recreational purposes are not eligible for reimbursement," as stated in Aetna's policy online.