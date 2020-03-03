ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — While coronavirus is a serious concern, the fact is it remains far from the world’s most lethal virus.
But misinformation can spread faster than any disease – and some people are panicking. Growing fear has sparked runs for just about anything that can kill or block germs. Scrambling customers are clearing out store shelves, and there are reports of online price-gouging.
The Centers for Disease Control has said it’s important to remain calm while taking the proper precautions. So, what can you do if the basic germ-fighters become difficult to come by?
Well, when it comes to hand sanitizer – it’s really easy to make your own.
Ingredients
- Alcohol (Forbes recommends 91 percent isopropyl, but cheap Vodka will work in a pinch)
- Aloe vera gel
- Essential oils (if you want to be fancy. This is what Good Housekeeping suggests)
Instructions
- Pour the alcohol into a small bottle until it’s between a quarter and third full.
- Fill the rest of the bottle with aloe vera gel
- Add a few drops of your favorite essential oils
- Mix together
That’s it!
Now, you have homemade hand sanitizer, and there’s no reason to fight the coronavirus crowds.
Related coverage:
- VERIFY: Lysol can help stop spread of new coronavirus strain
- Another person in Florida tests ‘presumptive positive’ for coronavirus
- Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
- Coronavirus: Answering the top 10 questions people have been Googling
- Real-time updates: Coronavirus testing expands after 6 Washington deaths
- Why we don’t know where coronavirus patients live, and other questions you’re asking
What other people are reading right now:
- At least 19 dead after tornadoes tear through Nashville, Middle Tennessee
- NBA to players: Avoid high-fives as virus concern grows
- Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak
- Super Tuesday 2020: What you need to know
- #MeToo movement reshaped Disney's live-action remake of 'Mulan'
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter