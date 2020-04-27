You might be able to Uber Eats your Chipotle and DoorDash your favorite latte, but what about when you have to make that much-needed Target run? Don’t worry, you can handle that adventure with only catching the necessities and not coronavirus.

Since we need items such as toilet paper, Clorox wipes and groceries, we all have to make that store run at some point. So whether you are making a quick trip for yourself, your family or someone who is at high risk and can’t shop for themselves, follow these steps to keep yourself safe and COVID-free.

1. Have your mask and gloves ready.

As you head out to the store, turn on NPR or your favorite music playlist and enjoy the ride over. Once you’ve parked it’s time to suit up.

2. Sanitize your basket or shopping cart.

Most stores already have the carts/baskets sanitized and ready to go. But if not, grab a sanitizing wipe and give the handles a nice clean.



3. Only grab items you plan on purchasing.

As you walk around the store, it can be easy to grab items that you don’t necessarily need. Trust me, the bargain section at the Target entrance stops me every time. Try to avoid picking up extra items to lower the chance of spreading germs.



4. Throw away gloves after loading the car.

After you have made your purchases and loaded up the car, throw away your gloves in a trash can nearby. If there is not a trash can available, simply fold the gloves inside themselves and set them on your floorboard. Please don’t throw your mask and gloves outside on the ground.



5. Put on hand sanitizer before you drive home.

Before you start your car and drive away, squirt a pump or two of that sacred hand sanitizer, then you’re ready to head home.



6. Leave your shoes by the door.

As you walk inside, take your shoes off and leave them by the door. This allows any germs that could be on the bottom of your shoes to not make their way inside.



7. Set purchased items in one away to unbag.

Once you unload the car and bring things inside, try to keep all recently-purchased items in one area or counter space.

8. Wipe off packages with a Clorox wipe and rinse fruits and veggies.

Take a Clorox/sanitizing wipe and quickly give everything you bought a nice once-over. Then take any perishable items such as produce and rinse them under cool water before storing.



9. Sanitize your counter space.

After putting away everything you brought home, wipe down the unloading space. And hey, if you want, feel free to give all the counter tops an extra wipe.



10. Sanitize your cell phone, keys, wallet and credit cards.

Last but certainly not least, be sure to sanitize your cell phone, keys, wallet and credit cards since they were most likely handled while at the store.

