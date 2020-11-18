How trustworthy are rapid COVID-19 tests?

We talked with an expert at USF Health about whether rapid tests are trustworthy.

TAMPA, Fla. — We're seeing more rapid testing across the country and here in Florida. But how trustworthy are those tests?

Distinguished University Professor and co-Director of the Center for Global Health Infectious Disease Research, Dr. Thomas Unnasch at USF Health says there are two things you need to look at with rapid tests-- sensitivity and specificity.

So, let's break those down.

Sensitivity: If you run the test on 10 people who are known to be infected with COVID-19, how many of those will actually test positive?

Well, if you have a test with 90 percent sensitivity, nine out of the 10 people who are positive will get a positive result, while one person will be a false negative.

Specificity: If you have 10 people who don't have the virus and you give them the test and nine of them test negative, and one tests positive, your specificity is about 90 percent.

Dr. Unnash says a rapid test's specificity is really good. But the sensitivity is not great. Making it useful to get an idea of how many people are infected.

"If we run these and we're picking up 70 percent of the people who are infectious, even if they're asymptomatic, and they go and they quarantine themselves, now we've reduced the level of transmission by 70 percent," Dr. Unnash said. "If we do that in a population as a whole, it's going to die out pretty quickly. Even if we have a leaky system and we're missing three out of every 10 people who are really infected."

If you test negative, he says it doesn't give you any real confidence that you're not infected-- it's just a snapshot in time. Just because you get a negative result doesn't mean you won't be exposed and then test positive.

So, what do we do?

Dr. Unnasch says we have to fall back on what we've been doing, wear masks, and social distance for as long as it takes, even when it's tough during the holidays.

Encouraging people to "put our heads down and slog along for that last half miles and then it's all gonna be gone" with a vaccine on the way

What other people are reading right now: