TAMPA, Fla. — A public health emergency has been declared at MacDill Air Force Base after officials announced three positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases.

The declaration does not implement any additional restrictions, however, the base on Facebook said some could be coming in the future.

"Team MacDill continues to closely monitor the situation and work with community leaders and partners to keep service members, families, and the local community healthy and well-informed," the post reads. "... As we have seen, this is a very complex and ever-changing situation.

"We will continue to provide timely updates as more information emerges."

The base remains under what's known as "Health Protection Condition Bravo" or "HPCON B."

A U.S. Central Command member tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, marking the first time MacDill Air Force Base confirmed the virus' presence.

The case involved a Navy sailor who had traveled overseas and returned March 15. He did not stop at U.S. Central Command or MacDill Air Force Base, but on March 18, he developed symptoms and called ahead to the MacDill Air Force Base Clinic and was met outside by medical professionals who tested him.

MacDill officials tell 10News the sailor's case is among the three currently being monitored.

