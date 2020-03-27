FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. — Hyundai's Hope On Wheels program has partnered with children's hospitals around the country to help financially support drive-thru testing centers for COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic has created a particular threat to children with cancer, many of whom have compromised immune systems," Hyundai said in a release.

The company said drive-thru testing centers can provide a safer way for children to be tested for the virus and get the care they need.

The partnership includes Children's Hospital of Orange County in California, UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, and Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C.

Hyundai said it's donating $200,000 to each hospital to support their testing centers. And, the company said more hospitals will be announced.

