As COVID-19 cases remain high, so do concerns over ICU bed availability in Tampa Bay

At times, multiple hospitals in Tampa Bay have zero ICU beds available. Doctors warn that if the problem continues, there could be serious side effects.

TAMPA, Fla. — Similar to cases, COVID-19 related hospitalization in Tampa Bay have also been increasing over the past couple of weeks.

Doctors warn that as ICU bed availability decreases, problems with staffing and patient care could arise.

Unfortunately, Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist with USF Health, thinks that cases and hospitalizations are only going to get worse.

“I think it's going to continue to be a problem. And I think, you know, now that it's becoming more clear that the UK variant is not only in Florida, but it seems to be more transmissible as well. This is going to be a problem.”

He also thinks that the recent holiday season could add to the issue, “especially with all the kind of maskless gatherings that we've seen over the over the holidays," Dr. Teng said. "That's going to translate into a spike in cases in the next week or so I think.”

If things progress to the point where multiple hospitals consistently have zero percent availability in their ICUs, Dr. Teng believes more drastic measures will be taken.

"Then you start having to do these makeshift things that people are doing, trying to put patients into any available space, converting your normal wards into ICUs," he said

But it is not just the actual space we need to worry about as Dr. Marissa Levine, a public health expert at USF Health explains, there needs to be enough healthcare workers to cover a growing sick population.

"And that's really the biggest issue facing the hospital systems is that if we continue to see these surges on surges, we could get to the point where, despite having actual beds, we don't have enough personnel to staff those beds," she said.

That’s why it is also essential to keep healthcare workers healthy. Part of that is including them in the first round of vaccination efforts.

“I think the idea that we're vaccinating our frontline workers is important because, beyond bed capacity, you need personnel capacity," Dr. Teng said. "You can always try to find a way to put a bed in but you can't find new trained personnel quickly.”

For now, Dr. Teng encourages residents to do what they can to stay healthy.

“Really, vaccines and masks and physical distancing these, these are our tools right now. And we really need to utilize them," he said.

