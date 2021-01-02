Federal Mask mandate goes in effect Tuesday, but don't expect much to change in Tampa Bay

Local transit has been requiring face masks since nearly the start of the pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla — Starting February 2nd, chances are if you fly, drive, or ride the rails, you’ll have to wear a mask.

The CDC has issued an order from the Biden Administration requiring masks on all public transit.

But, don’t expect to see too much change for people in the Tampa Bay Area.

For bus commuter Miguel Quinones, the new federal requirement is welcomed news. Quinones says he always wears a mask, but not all his fellow commuters do the same.

“It bothers me. I stay away from them. You know? I stay more than six feet away from them,” said Quinones.

Major transit systems like HART and PSTA have required face coverings for months now.

“It’s just a known fact,” said PSTA Spokesperson Stephanie Rank. “We’ve instilled that in our public anyway, so yeah, nothing’s going to change.”

HART says when people get on the bus without a mask the driver can actually call to their main office and they will deliver one, free of charge, to the bus while it’s on route.

They are also looking into the idea of having mask dispensing machines at stations so people without a mask can simply take one for free.

“Our customers have been asked to do this for months,” HART Communications Director Carson Chambers said of the new federal mandate.

“So, hopefully it’ll be sort of a seamless transition.”

It’s the same at Tampa’s Union Station. Amtrak requires masks in the building and on trains.

Local sea ports, like Port Tampa Bay and airports have had the same rules in effect for months as well.

However, under the new order, TSA will have the authority enforce the federal mask mandate as well.

“You know, it’s out of respect,” said passenger Timothy Jones. “People don’t want to catch the coronavirus. So, you keep yourself safe. Others safe.”

The new rule also extends to taxis and ride sharing.

Uber and Lyft have had no-mask no-ride policies in place for months, but the federal mandate gives them legal cover to say it’s not just their rule. It’s now the law.

“This is a pandemic,” said Quinones. “This is serious. You know?”

HART says its mask policy applies to all buses, street cars, even their autonomous electric vehicles.

In the past ten months since its rules went into effect, the transit agency says it’s handed out more than 20,000 masks to riders who needed one.